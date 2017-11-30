Judges getting ready to choose BCA winners

Judges for the annual Businesses for Children Awards, which honour Shropshire businesses working with children and young people, are beginning to make their shortlists.

The 12 categories for 2018 include new business, educational business for five to 18 year-olds, activities for under fives, franchisee and a volunteer award.

A number of judges are new to the awards this year, including Louise Pugh, who won an Energize Award for her commitment in developing cricket for female players of all ages in Shropshire and will be judging the sports category and Laura Hopley, headteacher at Lawley Primary Academy, who will be judging the nursery category.

Sally Themans has also signed up to be a judge in the new business category for the awards ceremony, which will take place at the Park Inn Hotel, Telford, on March 10, 2018, from 7pm.

She juggles three interesting roles in her hectic career. She is a champion of small and medium sized businesses in Shropshire and Telford, particularly new start-ups and High Street retailers, which she trains and coaches with Good2Great.

Sally also promotes the local community through her website www.LoveBridgnorth.co.uk and social media streams with the same name – helping Bridgnorth to win ‘Best Great British High Street – Large Market Town’ in 2016.

As editor of What’s What! Magazine, Sally keeps tabs on the goings on in the southern part of the county with a circulation of 16,000.

But Sally doesn’t stop there – she has been a JP in Telford for 20 years and has run a business with her husband since 2005.

She is a published writer contributing articles to Shropshire Business Magazine, Country and Border Life and also writes guest blogs for the Marches Hub and Buy-from-online.

Trish Parsons, co-ordinator of the 2018 event, now in its fifth year, said: “We are delighted to have such a group of esteemed judges for the 2018 BCAs.

“We know they have a difficult job ahead of them with such a high calibre of nominations. They will be putting together a group of five shortlisted businesses from the nominations in their category and will then visit those five to choose a winner and present that award on the night.

“It’s an important role and one which highlights how much good work is being done for children and young people in our county.”

The awards ceremony, with headline sponsors Henshalls Insurance Brokers for the second year running, is going from strength to strength.

Mrs Parsons said: “We can’t wait for the 2018 awards ceremony. The event is a real fixture in the Shropshire business calendar.”

Visit www.bcawards.co.uk for more information about the awards.