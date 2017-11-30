Dyslexia Awards 2017 showcase positivity and inspiration

Saturday 25 November saw the second annual Dyslexia Awards take place at Enginuity in Coalbrookdale.

Catered by Jenkinsons Caterers, supported and sponsored by local, national and international businesses, with bespoke Trophies made by Fusing Ideas Glass, tables sponsored by Toot Sweets, Bespoke Computing Ltd, last year’s double award winner Lindy’s Cakes Ltd; and compared by Paul Shuttleworth the evening was a buzz of positivity and inspiration!

All guest in attendance reported having thoroughly enjoyed the evening of celebration and awards, stating it was the most enjoyable Black Tie event they had ever attended!

There were 15 awards in total and one Certificate of Special recognition, the winners included:

In The Shed Design Studio and Stationary Boutique – winner of the Innovation Award Sponsored by fsb Shropshire.

Rebecca Oxtoby – winner of the Shining Star Teenager Award sponsored by Global Freight Services Ltd.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service – winner of the Supportive Employer Award (50+), sponsored by Kay Heald HR.

Wayne Chisnall – winner of the Amazing Art Award, sponsored by Fusing Ideas Glass.

Preparations for the 2018 Dyslexia Awards are already underway, the event is due to take place on the 10th November 2018, with nominations opening in the first quarter of 2018.

For more information, see www.theddc.org.uk/dyslexiaawards.