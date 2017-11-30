Double 50th birthday to be marked with big top celebration

Next year brings a double 50th birthday for Telford – both the town and Oakengates Theatre @ The Place will celebrate five decades!

To mark the theatre’s landmark birthday, it is moving to the QEII Fields In Trust Town Park Arena next summer between 4-19 August to showcase an extravaganza of entertainment.

The arena will host a magnificent Big Top venue that will seat up to 1,000 people and will be called The Place In The Park.

This unique entertainment experience includes comedy, music, dance and children’s shows.

Acts with performance dates (and ticket on sale dates) are as follows:

– 4 August (30 November): Tenor Russell Watson

– 5 August (1 December): Scheherezade and 1001 Nights

– 6 August (4 December): Sounds of the 60s

– 7 August (4 December): Supersonic 70s Show

– 8 August (5 December): Dara O’Briain

– 9 August (4 December): 80s Mania

– 10 August (6 December): Boyzlife

– 11 August (7 December): Al Murray

– 16 August (8 December): Collabro

More acts to be announced soon.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “I am delighted that we are able to announce such a varied range of acts for The Place In The Park.

“This will be a fabulous way of celebrating both Telford’s and the theatre’s 50th birthdays and there is something for everyone during the course of the run of events.

“We are putting the acts on sale in early December as tickets will make great Christmas presents for loved ones.”

To book visit www.theplacetelford.com or call 01952 382382.