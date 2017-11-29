Shropshire care home to welcome more residents next year

A purpose built Shropshire care home will welcome more residents early next year when it opens its fourth and final unit.

Coverage Care will unlock the doors to the Grinshill Unit at Montgomery House in Sundorne Road, Shrewsbury, to provide an alternative to hospital or to care for those who have recently been discharged from hospital.

It has 10 ensuite bedrooms, and its own lounge and dining areas. Once the unit is open, the 90-bed Montgomery House will be operating at full capacity, supported by its team of 170 staff.

Coverage Care opened the £8m home on the site of the former Territorial Army Centre in November last year. It was the fifth purpose-built home to be created in the county by Coverage Care, which operates on a not-for-profit basis.

It is now recruiting up to 20 day and night care assistants, assistant shift leaders and assistant managers for the new unit.

Chief Executive David Coull said the home was looking forward to greeting new residents and new staff.

“Montgomery House offers residents a high standard of care in an environment that has been designed to create a home from home atmosphere with the specification required to deliver the best care possible.

“The opening of the units was staged to allow a smooth first year in operation and we are very much looking forward to unlocking the doors to the Grinshill unit in January.

“We are now looking for dedicated care workers to join our team and offer a supportive workplace with lots of training and development opportunities for the right people.”