Police name Market Drayton tennager killed in crash

Police have today named a 17-year-old girl from Market Drayton who died following a collision on the A53 at the weekend.

Georgia Walton was driving, a red Suzuki Alto, which was involved in a collision with an HGV on the A53 at Blore Heath at around 10.35pm on Sunday night (26 November).

Georgia died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with Georgia’s family at this sad and difficult time. The family are receiving the appropriate care and support from specially trained officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected whilst they come to terms with their loss.

“If you witnessed the collision or have any information that could help with our investigation, please call us on 101 quoting incident 804 of 26 November.”