Five injured following collision on Stafford Park 4 in Telford

Five people were injured following a two car collision on Stafford Park 4 in Telford this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 6am.

Two people were released by firefighters using cutting equipment.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said:

“Crews arrived to find two cars which had been involved in a serious collision. A total of five patients had been involved in the RTC and each require assessment by ambulance staff. The passenger of one car, a man in his 30s, sustained a potential head injury and ambulance staff worked with the fire service on scene to extricate him from the vehicle on to a scoop stretcher to immobilise him. The man was taken by land ambulance on blue lights to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further trauma care.

“A second passenger from the same car, a man in his 30s, was out of the vehicle when crews arrived and, upon assessment, was found to have suffered pain in his shoulder, leg and chest. The driver from the same car, a man in his 20s, sustained shoulder pain. Both patients were taken in the same ambulance to Princess Royal Hospital for further checks.

“A third passenger from the same car, a man in his 20s, was found with facial injuries and shoulder pain. He was given treatment on scene before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

“The driver of the second car, a man in his 20s, was out of the vehicle when emergency services arrived and was suffering pain in his abdomen. After assessment on scene he was transferred to Princess Royal Hospital as a precaution.”