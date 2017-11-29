Earl Spencer to visit Boscobel House for special literary afternoon

Earl Spencer will be visiting Boscobel House in Shropshire this Sunday, 3rd December, for a special literary afternoon from 2pm.

The event is in connection with Earl Spencer’s new book, To Catch a King, which tells the story of King Charles II’s escape during the English Civil War, including his visit to Boscobel House where he famously hid the oak tree now known as the Royal Oak.

Boscobel House Site Manager, Daisy Lambert said:

“We are delighted to be welcoming Earl Spencer to Boscobel House for a special literary afternoon in the very parlour where the Pendrells entertained Charles II. To Catch a King is a thrilling account of Charles’ escape after the Battle of Worcester, including his stay at Boscobel House and the Royal Oak. We are very much looking forward to hearing about Earl Spencer’s new research into this fascinating historical period, right here at the place where it all happened.”

Entry is included in the usual ticket price but places are limited. Reserve your place today by calling 0370 333 1183 (Mon – Fri 8.30am – 5.30pm, Sat 9am – 5pm). Please note: telephone bookings will close at 3pm on Friday 1st December.

For more information visit http://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/literary-afternoon-with-earl-spencer-boscobel/