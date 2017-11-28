Wembley win for sports firm with Shropshire roots

A sports equipment retailer which was founded in Shropshire and still retains strong links to the county has been crowned the best in Britain after scooping a prestigious national business award at Wembley Stadium.

Net World Sports claimed top honours in the ‘SME – Incorporated for less than 10 years’ category of the UK Business Awards 2017 after wowing judges with both their original entry and a presentation delivered on the morning of the event, which took place at the home of English football last week [Wednesday 22 November].

The sports supplier was founded in 2009 by Alex Lovén, a former pupil of Selattyn C of E School, Ellesmere College, and Shrewsbury Sixth Form College, and only relocated from its original base in Kinnerley, Oswestry to its current home on Wrexham Industrial Estate due to ongoing expansion, with many of its near 90 strong team still hailing from Shropshire.

The company now sells more than 100,000 of its FORZA football goals a year to customers throughout the world, making it the UK’s biggest-selling goal manufacturer. Its latest awards win saw it beat business energy supplier Yu Energy into second place, with cleantech company Isle Utilities, and pizza oven manufacturer Uuni also reaching the final stages.

Known as ‘The Dons’ after its founder and chairman Don Hales, the UK Business Awards are endorsed by the well-respected Cranfield School of Management and celebrate the exceptional achievements of companies across the country. Previous winners include Virgin, O2, Barclays and Aldi. A total of 20 prizes were handed out at this year’s ceremony, which was hosted by renowned international speaker and former foreign correspondent Michael Dodd at Wembley’s glamorous 1,000 capacity Great Hall.

Alex Lovén, Managing Director of Net World Sports, commented: “As the country’s biggest-selling goal manufacturer, it’s so fitting that our latest awards victory should come at the stadium known to many across the world as the home of football.

“With this particular award, the judges were assessing whether a business truly understands the needs of their customers. This is something all our team works tirelessly to do, from our customer care and sales staff speaking on the phones or replying to emails, or our web and marketing departments ensuring our websites are clear, concise, and compelling, through to our procurement team developing the best possible products, and our warehouse and operations teams going the extra mile to provide the quickest delivery times to customers across the world.

“It’s thanks to their outstanding work that our customers keep coming back to us again and again, and it’s their continued dedication that keeps our business growing at such a phenomenal rate. This latest prize is richly-deserved reward for their ongoing efforts and provides great motivation and momentum as we head into the incredibly busy festive period.”

Neil Skehel, CEO of event organisers Awards International, praised Net World Sports and the other big winners. He said: “I would like to congratulate all of our winners, and also those who succeeded in making the finals shortlist for each event, which is an amazing achievement in itself, given the fantastic standard of entries this year.”

In a double awards boost, Net World Sports’ Wembley win came hot on the heels of being named as a finalist in the Retail Week Awards 2018, seen as the ‘Oscars’ of the retail sector. Next March, the Wrexham retailer will go head-to-head against companies including clothing brand ASOS, health food chain Holland and Barrett, and electrical goods specialist AO.com to compete for the ‘International Growth Retailer of the Year’ prize.