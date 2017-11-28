Telford man sentenced for breaching Community Order

A 49-year-old-man from Telford has been sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court to 18 weeks imprisonment after breaching a community order.

Timothy Slater pleaded guilty to breaching a Community Order that was put in place in relation to begging offences.

Community Orders are imposed by the courts to help manage offenders and those believed to be causing anti-social behaviour within communities.

The purpose of many of the orders is not only to deter crime and anti-social behaviour but also to ensure that support is given to help with accommodation, substance misuse, mental health, employment, education and training.

Begging is still a criminal offence and, when the police receive complaints, they will take positive action against those that persistently commit such offences.

Members of the public often feel intimidated into handing over lose change via aggressive begging tactics, unaware that the person asking for the money may use it to buy drugs and/or alcohol.

This sentence will hopefully deter others from harassing members of the public who are going about their business.

West Mercia Police would encourage any person wishing to support the homeless to donate to the appropriate registered charity.