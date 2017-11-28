Students create local food bank for festive season

Health & Social Care students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group are running a food bank to support two Shropshire homeless charities.

The London Road Campus based students have set up collection boxes at English Bridge, Welsh Bridge and their own campus reception until 14 December. There are a variety of things that students, staff and visitors can drop off to help those less fortunate, including: tea, coffee, hot chocolate, sugar, salt, pepper, peanut butter, squash, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, tinned meat, tinned vegetables and single duvets.

Sarah Davies, Health & Social Care Teacher, said: “The students have decided to collect food and essential items for individuals and homeless people in the local area. The organisations we are supporting offer our students valuable work experience, so as well as helping those who sleep on the streets, this is our way of saying thank you.

“I am very proud of the recent achievements of the Health &Social Care students and the great work they are doing within our community. It is such a brilliant course to teach and it is great to see the students progress into careers they love.”

The students have chosen to donate the items collected to Shrewsbury Ark and Maninplace in Telford. They picked these homeless charities to thank them and because even though Christmas is a time to spend with your family, there are those that don’t have that luxury.

The charitable work, will give students a fantastic a hands-on experience, something that is an important part of the Health & Social Care course.

Recently, the second year Level 3 Health &Social Care students were recognised for the efforts they had been putting in on work placement. Over 50 students did exceptionally well over the past two years, with some securing part-time employment and ongoing volunteer opportunities in their most recent placements. These were secured due to excellent performance and this was acknowledged with the College’s Placement Award.

The 32 students who were graded ‘excellent’, by their employers, in six areas (overall performance, potential, attitude, time keeping, communication skills and use of initiative) were awarded a certificate by James Staniforth, Shrewsbury Colleges Group Principal.