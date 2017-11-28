Shropshire sports coaching company continues to expand with new appointment

A Shropshire sports coaching company has appointed a successful non-League footballer to a newly-created role as they continue to expand.

James Armson, who plays for Brackley Town in the National League North, has been appointed PE Curriculum Support Co-ordinator (PECS) by Crossbar Coaching Education in Sport.

He will work closely with the many Shropshire primary schools where Crossbar deliver sport across the curriculum.

Gavin Cowan, Crossbar’s managing director, said he was delighted to have added James to the company’s team.

He said: “James is an ex-football colleague of mine and a very knowledgeable, highly-experienced recruit who I’m really happy to have on board.

“His background is in delivering schools provision and he’s been part of a training provider, delivering courses as a tutor.”

Explaining the role James will have with Crossbar, Gavin added: “With the PE in school sport premium now doubling, we’re looking at ways in which schools can efficiently spend that. Statistics suggest over 80 per cent of schools in Shropshire are mis-spending their premium, so we’re coming up with ideas and offering information on how we can assist them.

“One of the ways we can help is for James as a PECS mentor to work with teachers at a school to make them more capable and confident at delivering PE.

“Through delivering provision in schools, we are able to go in and have that positive effect through sport because that’s our area of expertise.

“Ofsted are very much pushing not only Maths and English, your functional skills, but also ICT, Music and PE. They are really high on the agenda and schools now have to be even more accountable for the increased extra funding now in place.

“The PECS programme is accredited by the Association of Physical Education, so schools can use their PECS premium funding for this. With sustainability and impact high on the government’s agenda, it is the perfect way to have an overall positive impact on schools, so James is looking forward to working with schools in Shropshire.”

James hit the FA Cup headlines for his football exploits last season when he scored a hat-trick for Brackley as they beat League One Gillingham in a tie which was televised live. He was also on target for Brackley against Shrewsbury Town in a pre-season friendly in July.