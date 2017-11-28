Shrewsbury studios open for Christmas

Some of Shrewsbury’s finest artists and designers are allowing the public to take a peek into their studios for a festive weekend.

The Christmas open studios event on December 2 and 3 features a range of creative producers located at venues across the town.

Linda Edwards will be showcasing her paintings and Sunny Side Art prints and home wares at her studio in Quarry Place from 10-5pm.

Three different art and design projects will be on display at her town house overlooking the River Severn.

“There will be mulled cider and a warm welcome to all visitors and a donation from sales will be made to Severn Hospice,” said Linda, who has worked as a professional artist and illustrator for over 25 years and now produces richly coloured paintings inspired from medieval and renaissance art, often incorporating inscribed gold leaf.

In addition, the vibrant hand woven scarves of Helen Foot will be on show at Linda’s home and just a short walk away, in Claremont Hill, talented jeweller Irene Pentelow, who works in materials such as silver, gold, enamel, gemstones, copper and thread, is opening her studio.

She will explain the methods she uses to make the pieces and lead tours of her workshop. A percentage of sales will also be donated to a charity.

Parker and Arrol, who specialise in painted silk; enameller Jill Leventon and decorative mosaic artist Lindsey Kennedy will all be displaying their work at 38c Wyle Cop as part in the event.

See www.shrewsburyopenstudios.co.uk for further details.