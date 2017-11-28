Shrewsbury BID branches out with Christmas tree gesture

Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) has stepped in to co-ordinate and sponsor the mini Christmas trees giving festive sparkle to town centre businesses and shops.

The BID acted to maintain the popular tradition after the previous partner came to the end of its successful co-ordination of the event. It has also reduced the costs for businesses taking part from £55.20 to £40.

More than 200 trees have been provided and installed by Raby Estate outside participating premises.

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “The Christmas trees are very much part of the town’s appeal. At a time when costs like business rates are going up we were pleased to give some seasonal support.”

Nita Ling of Appleyards Delicatessen on Wyle Cop, added: “We are great fans of the festive trees adding some sparkle to the streets scene and are pleased that Shrewsbury BID have been able to offer them at a reduced cost to businesses, something we have taken advantage of with two trees this year.”