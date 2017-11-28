Hollis accredited as Develop ineo Secure Partner

Oswestry-based Hollis, a leading provider of enterprise and education technology solutions, has been accredited as a Develop ineo Secure Partner.

This key accreditation will enable Hollis to ensure that customers using Develop ineo multifunction print devices are protected against data theft

According to Wayne Snell, Product Manager for DSales (UK) Ltd, the UK distributor for the Develop range of multifunctional document imaging systems: “We are delighted to welcome Hollis as our latest dealer partner for the industry-leading ineo SECURE UK security service. The company has demonstrated the highest level of commitment to meeting the stringent requirements of this programme and has established a reputation for delivering the highest level of support to customers.”

Under the ineo Secure service, trained service technicians configure the security settings of Ineo A3 or A4 MFP devices to maximise the security benefits to meet individual customer requirements.

The suite of security features includes HDD lock to prevent unauthorised access and an HDD encryption key enabling data to be securely stored in a password-protected partition on the MFP’s hard drive, ensuring that it is automatically deleted and overwritten when the job is completed. A unique numbered label is placed on front of the MFP, giving users the confidence that any sensitive data passing through the device stays confidential.

“We are delighted to have received this prestigious accreditation,” added Simon Hollister, Sales Director at Hollis.

“It enhances our comprehensive portfolio of solutions which includes security (IT and physical) and surveillance, IT infrastructure, managed print solutions, backup and storage, compliance and IP telephony.”