Teenager dies following collision near Market Drayton

A young woman has died following a collision between a car and a lorry near Market Drayton last night.

The 17-year-old – who has not been named – was driving a red Suzuki Alto when the collision occurred.

The collision happened at the junction of the A53 and B5415, shortly before 10.40pm.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered the woman was still inside her car and in cardiac arrest.

“CPR had already been started by emergency service colleagues, which ambulance staff took over.

“However, unfortunately it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The lorry driver was assessed and discharged at the scene.”

Staffordshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 804 of November 26.