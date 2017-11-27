Shrewsbury Bell Target League: West Midland Leagues Bell Target Championships

This weekend saw shooters from six local leagues descend upon the Victoria Hall in Broseley to compete in the Bell Target Championships.

This event takes teams of twelve shooters and has prize categories for individual, pre-selected pairs & fours and the team with the highest score. These are joined by the Seniors, Ladies and Junior categories which this year were very well represented. Leagues taking part were Montgomery, Bridgnorth, Wolverhampton, Wenlock, Wrekin and Shrewsbury

These events are usually dominated by the Montgomery league, who always field a very strong team. This year, however, some of the prizes went to different teams after some consistent shooting across all competitors.

The team with the highest scoring top eight shooters did go to Montgomeryshire who totalled 587.1 from a maximum available of 612 points. The runners up were the Shrewsbury league who were nearly ten whole points behind on 577.8.

Before the event begins, team captains must enter their selections for up to six pairs of shooters and 3 quartets, whose scores will be added and compared against other pairs and fours after the results are in. The Preselected Pairs was won by Shrewsbury’s Captain Bob Griffiths and Mike Lewis with a total of 149 from a possible 153 available. Just behind them were the Bridgnorth team with a great 148.3, narrowly missing out on the Trophy Shield.

The Team Of Four competition was also won by the Shrewsbury league team with Bob Griffiths, Mike Lewis, Sara Davies and Peter Dallmeier racking up 293.1 points against runner up Montgomery’s close 292.4 from the available 306 points.

The highest score of the day, 74.8, was recorded by Tabitha Corbett from the Montgomeryshire team. It was a fantastic score that saw her pick up the Individual, Ladies and Junior trophies and was only 1.7 points short from the available 76.5 over the fifteen shots. Montgomery team also had the runner up in the individual with League chairman, Martin Pearce scoring a 74.5,

The runner up in the ladies’ category went to Jane Thomas from the Monty league who scored a 74.5. The junior category was represented by six shooters at this event and Tabitha’s win was the leader of the pack closely followed by Bridgnorth League’s Beth Sheffield with a 73.4 and Monty’s Joe Hilditch and his 70.4 score.

In the senior category, Tabitha’s mother, Marina Corbett triumphed with her 72.5 just pipping, a Wenlock representing, Gary Powell’s 72.5 on countback.

Top Scorers

Wrekin’s top scorer was Derek Mountney (72.4), Wenlock’s being Sue Brown (73.5), Ian Stoddart topped the charts for the Wolverhampton league with 73.6, Mike Lewis and Bob Griffiths of Shrewsbury league scored 74.5 a piece whilst Tabitha Corbett’s 74.8 was Monty’s top score and finally Ian Curtis of the Bridgnorth league topped a 74.7.

The juniors who took part all scored respectable scores and should be proud of their achievements, they were; Tabitha Corbett (74.8), Hayden Kocklin (67.1), Luke Thomas (68.3), Joe Hilditch (70.4), Todd Cooper (67.4) and Beth Sheffield (73.4)

Report by: Bob Griffiths