Severn Hospice has Christmas all wrapped up

A charity says it has Christmas wrapped up for everyone as it appeals for shoppers to keep it local and support their community when buying gifts this year.

Severn Hospice, which cares for families living with an incurable illness in Shropshire and Mid Wales, made the plea as its network of 25 shops turned on the sparkle and went full-on festive this week.

And in a first this Christmas, the charity has opened an online shop where people can support its work by buying gifts of care for others, as well as traditional presents.

Ross Henderson, Severn Hospice’s head of retail, said: “We have packaged up Christmas so we have something for everyone and buying from us is a gift that keeps on giving back to the community all year round.

“Our shelves are super-stocked for the Christmas rush thanks to the generous donations of supporters and we have made sure we have plenty of our cards showing local scenes and locally handmade gifts available too.

“We know what Christmas means to people so we try and make it special, dressing our windows and creating clever gift ideas from our donated goods.

“And if people don’t like the Christmas crowds our new-look online shop will let people support us from the comfort of their sofa.”

As well as specially commissioned handmade gifts, the web-shop includes a series of ‘virtual presents’ people can buy for each other but which benefit those cared for by the hospice.

Ross added: “Our virtual gifts represent real care for the people we are helping and are a perfect present idea. People can buy anything from a half-day home visit to a patient’s house, to an hour’s worth of care on a ward, to a book that will help a child cope with bereavement.

“This is a first for us but we think it’s a fantastic way people can really spread the spirit of Christmas across the year.

“Even if someone can’t find something they like among all this, our big raffle is just the ticket – there’s a £5,000 first prize so it could make someone’s year, never mind their Christmas!”