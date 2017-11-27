Performing Arts students produce panto with a spin

It’s pantomime season and the Performing Arts students of Shrewsbury Colleges Group are putting on a show.

Students from London Road Campus will be putting a spin on the classic fairy-tale Cinderella to bring you Spinderella – a fun pantomime full of magic and sparkle. The original script is written by the College’s own Performing Arts teacher, Andy Pierce.

Cheer and boo as Spinderella, a young girl living in her late father’s record store with her evil step-mother and sisters, tries to keep her father’s legacy alive and stop the store falling into the wrong hands.

Spinderella is a quirky homage to traditional pantomime, with a very contemporary feel. Well -loved characters like the Fairy Godmother and Buttons share stage space with evil music mogul Rich Filthy, his spoilt daughter Paris Filthy and of course, the eponymous Spinderella herself. Mixing together rock, pop and musical theatre songs, dance numbers and great jokes – Spinderella is not to be missed.

Teacher Andy Pierce said: “This is a challenging run for the students, two weeks of matinee and evening shows mirrors the industry. Students will perform in the college theatre and take the show on tour to local schools. This really is real world experience and shows the students that tenacity, effort and stamina are just as important as their singing, dancing and acting skills.

“It’s a great chance for our students to perform and interact with the audience and promises to be a lot of fun for everyone! Our students have worked really hard on the show and we have some incredibly talented performers. It’s open to the public in the evenings so get into the Christmas spirit now and buy your tickets!”

The Level 3 students have been working hard in rehearsals and getting ready for their first performance this Monday (27 Nov) – taking it to the local schools in the afternoons and the college theatre in the evenings.

Performances will be taking place in the Performing Arts Theatre at the London Road Campus from Monday, 27 November to Friday, 1 December, and Monday 4 to Friday, 8 December, at 7.30pm. Tickets can be reserved by emailing boxoffice@shrewsbury.ac.uk