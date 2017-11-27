New chocolate bar inspired by the Wrekin & Ercall to go on sale next week

Poundland today confirmed its highly anticipated ‘Twin Peaks’ £1 chocolate bars inspired by the Wrekin & Ercall hills.

The first chocolate bars will leave the West Midlands production line and go on sale across the UK next Monday.

Created in Birmingham, the home of British chocolate, by specialist Walkers Chocolates, the first 500,000 bars, which will be on sale throughout December in their original shape, are set to be a collectors’ item.

After this Poundland will revise the shape so it better represents the outline of the Wrekin and Ercall hills – the inspiration behind Twin Peaks as a British alternative to Toblerone and offering 30g more chocolate.

“In the last 12 months we believe our customers alone have missed out on 250 tonnes of chocolate after the size of their favourite item was chopped,” said Poundland trading controller Chris Burns.

“That’s why we began development on Twin Peaks with Walkers Chocolates in the first place”.

“Although it’s been a longer climb than we expected, we’re pleased customers will finally get to taste our Twin Peaks – 180g of delicious, Birmingham-made chocolate.”

Brickfield Road-based Walkers Chocolates added, “We’ve been working hard with Poundland, and are thrilled to take inspiration from our local surroundings, mapping such an iconic nearby landmark.”