Man exposes himself to woman walking in Market Drayton

Police in Market Drayton are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman on Saturday (25 November).

The incident is reported to have happened around 12.30pm in woodland behind Tern Valley Business Park, when a woman in her 60s was walking her dog along a public pathway next to a gully that leads down to the river, when a man exposed himself and performed a lewd act.

The man is described as being 18 to 22-years-old, white, approximately 5’10” tall and of slim build. He is reported to have been wearing a black fitted gym-type hooded top with the hood worn up, with matching black trousers and top that had a single white stripe down the sides.

The man is not believed to have approached or said anything to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 329s of 25 November.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org