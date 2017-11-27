Local playwright selected for West End debut

A local playwright will be debuting a festive short play at the Arts Theatre in London’s West End this December.

‘Jesus, Mary & Jacob’s Crackers’ is a comedy written by Vicki Duckett that has been selected by Encompass Productions to be performed as part of their BARE ESSENTIALS showcase. This event is one of London’s longest-running independent new writing nights which promotes emerging talent.

Vicki says there was fierce competition. ‘200 plays were submitted and only 7 selected. I’m over the moon that Encompass Productions have chosen my work to be included. This will be the first time that I will see someone else’s interpretation of my words on the stage. I’m excited and intrigued to see what they do with the characters!’

2017 has been a busy year for Vicki as she produced Theatre Severn’s first in-house production staring actor Patrick Robinson as Macbeth back in spring. This historic production was directed by the hugely talented Loveday Ingram.

“Working with the likes of Loveday and Patrick was an amazing experience and something that I am hugely proud of. I’m hoping that this will pave the way for more professional produced theatre, created for Shropshire audiences.”

‘Jesus, Mary & Jacob’s Crackers’ will be performed at the Arts Theatre, West End on Saturday 9th December and the Amersham Arms on Sunday 10th December.