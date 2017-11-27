College lecturer to run mental health awareness event in Oswestry

A North Shropshire College lecturer is inviting people to mental health awareness event this December with a number of free workshops.

North Shropshire College Countryside Management Lecturer Zoe Jones has been busy organising the Mental Health Awareness Event, due to take place this Sunday on December 3 at Oswestry’s Memorial Hall. The event has been organised to support two Mental Health support projects for young people run by Hafal in Wales, and the Children’s Society in Shropshire which aim to support young people through first intervention.

There will be a range of free workshops dealing with a variety of Mental Health issues, from stress management and light meditation to sound healing, as well as a variety of guest speakers, trade stands and therapists offering herbal medicine, acupuncture, and massage therapy.

Within her specialisation of Countryside Management, Zoe is also aiming to promote the benefits of Eco-Therapy through Course focussing on natural stress free environments and conservation and mindfulness based activities which have been proven to radically reduce anxiety and stress.

Zoe comments: “I decided to organise the event in response to my concern for the rising number of young people suffering from Mental Health issues, as well as examples of these that have touched my life both inside and outside of the College. The event is designed to provide a holistic approach to Mental Health, looking at alternative therapies as opposed to conventional treatments which do not suit every individual. I also hope that I will be able to provide some of my own Eco-Therapy focussed courses at a number of sites in the future”.

For more information on Countryside Management courses at NSC, please visit the website at www.nsc.ac.uk or call Admissions on 01691 688080.