Belvidere Lifts apprentice qualifies as lift engineer

Belvidere Lifts in Shrewsbury is celebrating after one of their team members who joined as an apprentice has qualified as a lift engineer.

Jack Reynolds started work with Belvidere Lifts on the 7th January 2013, he has completed NVQ Level 2 in Electroctechnical Technology and NVQ Level 3 in Electrotechnical Systems at Shrewsbury College then finally completed his NVQ Level 3 Diploma in Lift Servicing.

As a qualified lift engineer, Jack can respond to emergency breakdown call-outs, carry out routine maintenance and carry out minor repairs all under the close supervision of Steve Nankivell Managing Director.

Steve Nankivell, Managing Director of Belvidere Lifts said: “Jack has worked extremely hard over the last four years to complete his apprenticeship and achieve his NVQ3 in lift maintenance. It’s taken a big commitment from Jack along with our company who have supported his development to gain the skills and experience needed to carry out his duties safely and to a high standard. We are very proud of him and as a company, it bodes well that we are training good engineers for the future.”

Jack commented on his training, “I’m very pleased to have completed by my NVQ 3 in Lift Maintenance, it has been a lengthy process but worth it to progress my career in lifts. I’m very grateful for the support of Steve and all members of Belvidere Lifts and look forward to developing my skills through further experience.”

Belvidere Lifts Ltd, based at Battlefield Enterprise Park, Shrewsbury, is an independent family owned lift company founded in 2002.