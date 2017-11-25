Ofsted rating is good news for north Shropshire secondary school

Staff and pupils at a north Shropshire secondary school are celebrating after retaining their “good” rating from Ofsted.

The Thomas Adams School, in Lowe Hill, Wem, is a co-educational community school that also incorporates Adams College sixth form and Adams House boarding.

Headteacher Mrs Liz Dakin said: “We are delighted to have retained our rating for the main school, and very pleased that the inspectors recognised the hard work and commitment that pupils, teachers and parents have all contributed, especially in the light of previous financial constraints.

“As a team we are proud of our ability to nurture academically successful pupils while at the same time offering a real sense of community, and we believe the latest Ofsted inspection result is a testimony to our holistic approach.”

Inspectors said there was above-average success across the majority of subjects at key stage four, with pupils making the best progress in maths, and at key stage five, their performance was noted as good in English Language, French, fine art and biology.

“We were particularly pleased to see the inspectors describe us as a caring school where personalised support is available when needed, with our staff and pastoral teams knowing their pupils well.”

A project where sixth-form students acted as mentors to pupils who needed extra help in maths also received a special mention, after the overwhelming majority of candidates successfully reached their target grade.

The ‘good’ rating for the school follows hot on the heels of an ‘outstanding’ rating from Ofsted for the school’s boarding facilities, Adams House – the first time the accommodation has achieved such a status.

“The inspectors said our students thoroughly enjoyed boarding and were proud of their excellent personal achievements. They also praised the boarding staff team saying they were ‘dedicated, and inspirational and passionate leaders’. To have achieved such a prestigious status for our boarding facilities was an extremely proud moment for us, and it reflects positively on the caring, multicultural community that we have created.”

Adams House caters for boys and girls aged 11 to 19, with a capacity of up to 65 boarders, and welcomes students from across the UK and across the world with students from as far afield as Nigeria, Spain, Italy and the United Arab Emirates.

“We pride ourselves on the fact that our students leave the school as well-rounded individuals and useful citizens, and the recognition from Ofsted is very welcome news for everyone here,” said Mrs Dakin.