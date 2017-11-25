Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 0 – 1 Bradford City

Shrewsbury Town suffer consecutive defeats for the first time this season – whilst they also lose their home unbeaten record.
Aristote Nsiala’s own goal was enough for the visitors to take all three points back to Yorkshire.
Alex Rodman returned to the line-up, after the winger recovered from an ankle injury. Bryn Morris started for the first time since the opening day, whilst James Bolton replaced Joe Riley.
Stefan Payne looked lively for the hosts, but the striker thwarted a gilt-edged opportunity inside the box as he couldn’t sort his feet out.
Ben Godrey’s search for his first Salop goal rumbles on, as he powered a header over, following Shaun Whalley’s delivery.
The home side continued to probe. Shaun Whalley drove the ball just over the bar, whilst Jon Nolan’s effort narrowly missed the target.
Bradford’s keeper had some work to do, when Stefan Payne’s fierce effort was pushed to safety.
The visitors took the lead in the 55th minute. Alex Gilliead’s low cross was aimed for Paul Taylor, but Aristote Nsiala diverted the ball beyond Dean Henderson.
Bradford continued to deny Shrewsbury’s forwards with Carlton Morris and Shaun Whalley being denied.
Town lose their position at the top of the table, and fall into second. Bradford rise to 4th.
Team Line Ups:
Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-4-1)
1. Henderson, 22. Nsiala, 6. Beckles, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler (90), 4. Godfrey (73), 7. Whalley, 16. B. Morris, 20. Nolan, 23. Rodman, 45. Payne
Subs: 2. Riley, 9. C. Morris (73), 10. Dodds, 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis (90), 15. MacGillivray, 17. Adams
Subs Not Used: 2.Riley, 10. Dodds, 11. Gnahoua, 15. MacGillivray, 17. Adams
Bradford City: (4-4-2)
12. Sattelmaier, 29. McMahon, 22. Knight-Percival, 5. Kilgallon, 18. Hendrie, 17. Gilliead, 6. Vincelot, 4. Reeves, 7. Law (54), 9. Wyke, 10. Taylor (76)
Subs: 2.Thompson (76), 11. Poleon, 14. McCartan, 20. Pybus, 23. Raeder, 34. Patrick, 35. Robinson (54)
Subs Not Used: 11. Poleon, 14. McCartan, 20. Pybus, 23. Raeder, 34. Patrick
Other League One Results:
AFC Wimbledon 1 – 2 Walsall
Blackburn 2 – 1 Bristol Rovers
Doncaster 2 – 1 MK Dons
Fleetwood 0 – 0 Blackpool
Gillingham 0 – 0 Oldham
Northampton 0 – 0 Bury
Portsmouth 1 – 0 Plymouth
Rochdale 2 – 0 Peterborough
Rotherham 1 – 3 Wigan
Scunthorpe 2 – 0 Charlton
Southend 1 – 1 Oxford
Report by: Ryan Hillback
The Shropshire Live team would like to take this opportunity to thank Ryan for writing over 792 Shrewsbury Town articles since joining us in September 2014.
Ryan leaves us as he heads to the Selby Times as a senior news reporter.