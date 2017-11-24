Woman with young child robbed whilst walking in Madeley

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was robbed whilst walking with her young child in Telford yesterday.

The incident happened between 2pm and 2.40pm as the woman in her late teens was walking along Silkin Way with her child in a pushchair towards Tesco’s.

She was stopped near the windmill by an unknown man riding a bike who is reported to have threatened the victim with an unknown weapon hidden in his coat pocket and demanded money from her purse.

He made off in the direction of Brookside with the victim’s money.

The man is described as mixed race, in his mid-30s, of large build, around 5ft 10in tall, distinctive nose with greying hair and a long unkept beard. He spoke with a Scottish or Irish accent and was believed to be wearing a red t-shirt and bright blue jogging trousers with a rip in the knee. He also had a tattoo of a dragon on his left forearm.

The woman was uninjured but left shaken up by the incident.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 416s of 23 November 2017.