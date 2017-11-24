Treetop teaching at school near Cleobury Mortimer

A magnificent tree house which will provide pupils with excitement, entertainment and education has been officially opened at a school near Cleobury Mortimer.

The house, which will sleep up to 25, has been constructed 30ft above ground in a mature ash tree within the woods at Abberley Hall School in Great Witley.

A spiral staircase, balcony and wildlife viewing windows have been included in the sophisticated structure, which has a steel floor for strength.

It was designed by teacher James Abbott, with the help of his brother who is an architect, and pupils helped with the construction.

“It was a fantastic project for the children to get involved in,” commented James, who has since moved to Switzerland but returned to perform the official opening.

“Not only will the treehouse be great fun and somewhere for some fantastic adventures, it is providing lots of science and DT education,” he said.

The structure has been built to be environmentally friendly and features high levels of insulation, a ‘grass’ roof and rainwater collection butts.

Headmaster Will Lockett commented: ”This is the most amazing resource for Abberley Hall.

“It will be easily able to accommodate a full class of pupils at any one time and as it is so high up the views are fantastic, really giving pupils a birds – and squirrel – eye view of the forest.

“For the more adventurous it can also be used for exciting sleepovers.”

The project has been funded by the Abberley Hall Foundation, as part of its celebrations to mark the centenary of the school last year, as well as donations from pupils who left last summer and some personal financial gifts.