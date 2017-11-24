Man seriously injured in single vehicle collision on A5 in Shrewsbury

A man was seriously injured after he was ejected from a car in a single vehicle collision on the A5 in Shrewsbury this morning.

A second man, believed to be in his 30s was treated for minor injuries.

The car rolled in the incident which took place at the junction of the A49 and A5 at the Preston Island at around 5.20am.

The A5 remains closed eastbound between Emstrey and Preston Island in Shrewsbury following the collision.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered a man lying on the roadside after being ejected from the car. The man, believed to be in his 20s, had suffered multiple serious injuries.

“He received specialist trauma care at the scene before the crew arranged to meet the doctor enroute to hospital.

“Upon doing so, the man was anaesthetised to stabilise his condition before the doctor travelled with the patient on the back of the ambulance to help continue treatment for the remainder of the journey to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

“A second man, believed to be in his 30s, had managed to get himself out of the vehicle and was treated for minor injuries before being transported to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.”

The A5 was closed in both directions from 5.20am but has since reopened in a westbound direction from Preston Island to Emstrey.

A burst water main has also closed the B4380 at Atcham between Emstrey Bank and the B5061 adding to delays for motorists.