SaTH staff to don their Christmas jumpers for Lingen Davies

Staff at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) will pull on their Christmas jumpers next month to raise funds for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

The fundraising event is being held for all non-clinical staff on December 8, with donations going to Lingen Davies Cancer Fund to help those affected by cancer in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

Members of the public are also being invited to hold their own Christmas Jumper Day in their workplaces for the charity, which has been funding projects to improve cancer services in the region for nearly 40 years.

As well as the Jumper Day, a festive Tree of Celebration has also been put up in the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH). The tree is in the reception area – and members of the public are being given the chance to adopt a sunflower in return for a donation.

Louise Dawson, Fundraising Manager for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, said: “All they need to do is tell us who they are celebrating – which can be anyone, even themselves. It can be because they have finished their treatment, been given the all-clear – or perhaps to celebrate the life of a friend or family member. We will add the name to the one of the sunflowers hanging on the tree which will stay on display until Christmas in return for a donation. We also have yellow sunflower Christmas tree decorations to take home, as well as a limited edition gold sunflower decoration available to buy, with all proceeds going to the fund.

“We are hoping that staff who work for SaTH, and others who would like to join in, will pull on their festive jumpers for the day – and help us raise vital funds to help those affected by cancer.”

Julia Clarke, Director of Corporate Governance at SaTH, said: “The Lingen Davies Cancer Fund does such a fantastic job raising much needed funds locally for those affected by cancer, and we are delighted to give our support on December 8.”

Collection boxes and posters are available for those wanting to support the Christmas Jumper Day for Lingen Davies. Contact Louise Dawson on 01743 492396.