Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Bradford City

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to bounce back from their shock defeat against Bury – when they face fellow promotion hopefuls Bradford City.

Shrewsbury Town’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of relegation threatened Bury (who have since appointed Chris Lucketti as their new boss), saw their lead at the top of the table cut to a single point.

They face a Bradford side, who are also hoping to bounce back from a midweek defeat, after they succumbed to a 2-1 loss against Scunthorpe United.

Alex Rodman missed the Shakers match with an ankle injury, and could remain on the sidelines.

Captain Abu Ogogo will serve the second of his three match suspension, whilst Junior Brown (cruciate ligament damage) and Niall Ennis (knee) remain sidelined.

In January of this year, Freddie Ladapo scored the game’s only goal in the previous meeting between these sides.

Bradford will be without goalkeeper Colin Doyle (knee). He could be sidelined for up to three months, after suffering medial ligament damage.

Striker Alex Jones suffered an ankle injury in training and may miss a month of action. Timonthee Dieng (hamstring) could miss out. The former Oldham man has been unavailable for the previous three games.

The Bantams occupy 5th place in the League One standings.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-4-1)

1. Henderson, 6. Beckles, 22. Nsiala, 5. Sadler, 2. Riley, 7. Whalley, 20. Nolan, 4. Godfrey, 10. Dodds, 45. Payne, 9. C. Morris

Subs: 11. Gnahoua, 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis, 15. MacGillivray, 16. B. Morris, 17. Adams, 39. Shelis

Bradford City: (4-4-2)

12. Sattelmaier, 29. McMahon, 22. Knight-Percival, 5. Kilgallon, 18. Hendrie, 17. Gilliead, 6. Vincelot, 4. Reeves, 7. Law, 9. Wyke, 10. Taylor

Subs: 2. Thompson, 11. Poleon, 14. McCartan, 20. Pybus, 23. Raeder, 34. Patrick, 35. Robinson

Preview by: Ryan Hillback