Fireman John’s Christmas lights to raise funds for Starlight Children’s Foundation

Shrewsbury residents are invited to view a fabulous display of Christmas lights in Primrose Drive and to support the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

The charity brightens the lives of seriously and terminally ill children by granting wishes-of-a-lifetime and providing fun, laughter and entertainment to children in hospitals and hospices across the UK.

Fireman John’s Christmas lights have been delighting family, friends and neighbours for 26 years at his home; and this year he decided to invite people to enjoy the lights, and also make a voluntary donation to the charity.

Last year he raised £656 for Alder Hey hospital from well-wishers that had visited the Christmas lights. Since then his neighbour, 12 year-old local schoolgirl Ruby Cotton was taken by the Starlight Children’s Foundation to Disneyworld Paris so John thought it was a good idea to support this worthy cause.

Ruby’s granddad- Phil Cotton; and John are firm friends, which is how the original fundraising idea started.

To donate visit the Just Giving website www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Philip-cotton1.