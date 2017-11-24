Festive fun for younsters at RAF Museum Cosford

Young visitors to a family day at the RAF Museum Cosford next week can take part in fun Christmas activities organised by students at City of Wolverhampton College.

Youngsters can make Santa masks, reindeer antlers and Christmas cards, as well as reindeer food, snow baubles and jingle bell jewellery at the event on Wednesday 29 November.

There will also be an appearance by special guest Father Christmas at 1pm.

The activities have been organised by students studying for a range of early years qualifications at the college’s Wellington Road campus, to promote the benefit of play on learning and development to parents, and to test the planning, organisational and team work skills they are learning on their courses.

Mary Wycherley, RAF Museum Cosford Access and Learning Officer said:

“It’s great to be working in partnership with the students from City of Wolverhampton College once again to deliver a thoroughly enjoyable and really popular hands-on family event for museum visitors. We hope parents and carers with pre-school children will join us for this free festive activity and enjoy getting into the Christmas spirit.”

The event runs from 12.30pm to 2.30pm and all parents or carers with children under the age of five are welcome to attend.

To register for the free event email the RAF Museum Cosford access and learning team on learning-cosford@rafmuseum.org or call 01902 376243.