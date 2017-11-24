Busy year planned for Bridgnorth networking group

A networking group in Bridgnorth is set to have a busy year in 2018, with a range of events planned.

The Bridgnorth is Business group, which enjoyed a successful launch seven months ago, already has some exciting speakers lined up for its regular meetings, held on the third Wednesday of every month at the Woodberry Inn.

The four businesswomen behind the initiative said they were delighted with the response from local companies, organisations and retailers.

“We have been very pleased with the way that the group has developed so far and are looking forward to going from strength to strength in 2018,” said Rachel Wood, a director of Terry Jones Solicitors.

She, along with Louise Welsby of Buy from Shropshire, Jo Frith from Credibly Green and Ruth Burley of RMB Financial Planning are the driving force behind the organisation.

“The group provides an invaluable platform for business people from Bridgnorth to get together over breakfast to chat about their services and exchange ideas in a relaxed setting,” added Rachel.

“We have been lucky enough to attract some inspirational guests to talk to us, such as Richard North, the award-winning entrepreneur and inventor behind the global toy and gift company WOW! Stuff who gave a fascinating insight into his life as a businessman at our recent event.”

The next breakfast meeting will be held at The Woodberry Inn on January 17 at 8.30am when Tim Grice, of Purple Tiger, a Bridgnorth businessman who works with the companies like Rolls Royce and Liverpool Football Club, will be the speaker. The following event will be on February 21.

Bridgnorth in Business is a non-profit making group which charges £10 a meeting to attend, with any funds raised after expenses are donated to charity. Proceeds from the first year’s events, totalling over £500, are going to Rupert’s Revenge.

Anyone interested in attending should contact Rachel Wood at rachelw@terry-jones.co.uk or message them on their Twitter page @bridgnorthisbiz