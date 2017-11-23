Telford European Christmas Market officially opens

The Telford European Christmas Market officially opened in Southwater today, following on from the success of the first market last year.

Today’s opening is a week earlier than last year’s opening and it will run until Saturday 23 December.

The Telford European Christmas Market will have all the traditional elements of a Christmas market with wooden chalets decked with garland and lights and festive gifts from around Europe.

Friday December 1 will also see the welcome return of Christmas carols, which will be broadcast live on BBC Radio Shropshire’s Drive programme between 6.15pm and 6.45pm.

The market will also have a little funfair to entertain the young and the young at heart as well as performances from local choirs and acoustic bands to provide entertainment.

Councillor Rae Evans, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Customer Services, Tourism and Partnerships, said: “The market was a huge success last year with thousands of people enjoying the festive atmosphere.

“It is even bigger and better this year and a visit to it really sets you up for the festive season ahead with lots of delicious food and drink on offer and a special wintry atmosphere.

“We have been determined to make Telford a destination of choice for people and hosting our European Christmas market demonstrates that.”

The market will be open 10am-9pm Thursday to Saturday and 10am-7pm Sunday to Wednesday.

Telford & Wrekin Council has worked with Retail Alternatives with the support of Telford Shopping Centre to bring the market to the borough.