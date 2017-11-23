Shropshire’s newest restaurant night launched at stately home near Whitchurch

Shropshire’s newest restaurant night, whereby guests are treated to a lavish meal at a stately home near Whitchurch, is coming back on Friday evening.

This will be the first night open to the public after the invitation-only launch was held at Iscoyd Park to “great acclaim”.

Chef David Cox now oversees the kitchens at Iscoyd Park since the award-winning wedding and private hire venue brought the catering in-house earlier in the autumn.

David has worked in some of the UK’s leading restaurants, including Hibiscus and La Trompette in London, as well as both Turners and Simpsons in Birmingham.

He has been collaborating with Iscoyd Park owners Phil and Susie Godsal to design and cook Michelin-star-quality dining from the state-of-the-art kitchens based in a restored former dairy.

“The first night was a resounding success with some incredible feedback and great acclaim from the guests,” said Phil, a former modern art dealer.

“Dave is a special talent and comments have encouraged us to hold two further restaurant nights this year, this Friday and then on December 9.

“The idea is to give guests dining at its very finest – following the drinks reception, which is at 7.30pm, they will be treated to canapés and a three-course meal in the warmth and comfort of our much-loved and fully restored family home.”

Telephone 01948 780785 for further details.