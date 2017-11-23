Security company Bulldog expands export market

A Shropshire security company has gone truly global over the past year – with its most recent deals being completed with Romania, Canada and Tanzania.

Bulldog Security Products, based in Much Wenlock, has long been an international player and its growing business is seeing an increasing list of countries being added to its portfolio.

The company is a market leader in providing all kinds of security products across a range of diverse items which is keeping people and property safe from an increasing threat of criminal activity.

Managing director Ian Jordan said: “Crime knows no borders and as the ingenuity of the criminal continues to develop then so does the call for our help and we have to ensure we remain a step ahead in this never-ending battle.

“We are in the enviable position of having a full order book and an increasing number of enquiries are coming from abroad. Bulldog is happy that all these companies and individuals feel they can turn to us ahead of anyone else in order to stay safe and secure.

“Some of the countries we have exported to include France, Belgium, Holland, Malta, Italy, Ireland, Canada and the United States.

“Towards the end of last year we supplied to Saudi Arabia and Dubai and most recently to Romania and Tanzania.

“Our products have been used in Dubai and Saudi to prevent unauthorised parking outside shopping malls and the like. We have also supplied to the naval bases.

“Over on the other side of the world Canada has been a final destination for our super lock bolts which have been used on the extensive wind turbine programme they are involved with currently, and more recently we have supplied shipping locks to a Canadian events company.

“A freight company in Tanzania placed an order for our Shipping Container Locks – they were very pleased with the quality and performance of the product and have since placed an order for more.

“We supply a lot of items throughout Europe and have done so for many years. It is now pleasing to report that we are reaching out and helping companies which are located much further afield.”