RAF Museum Apprentice is Highly Commended at Awards

An Apprentice at the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford has been Highly Commended at the UK IT Industry Awards, organised by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and Computing.

The awards were held at Battersea Park Events Arena, London earlier this month and Museum Apprentice James Dermody, aged 20 from Burntwood, was one of eight finalists shortlisted in the ‘IT Apprentice of the Year’ category. James beat off tough competition to be Highly Commended in his category.

Thousands of IT professionals from across the UK attended the lavish awards evening, which was attended by James, accompanied by the Museum’s IT Manager Simon Humphries. BCS & Computing UK IT Industry Awards are a platform for the entire profession to celebrate best practice, innovation and excellence. This year’s Awards featured 25 categories which covered: project, organisation, technology and individual excellence. The categories were open to organisations and individuals involved in IT across the public, not for profit and commercial sectors.

Paul Fletcher, Group Chief Executive Officer of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT said: “Congratulations to all the winners and those who were highly commended in the UK IT Industry 2017 Awards. They perfectly demonstrate how the UK can and does make the most of its talent, recognising the highest levels of excellence across today’s IT sector. The standard of applications we received this year was outstanding, showcasing some of the brightest and best in our industry. The winners stood out as exceptional and inspiring, and should be very proud of their success.”

The nomination process included an initial phone interview with BCS, supported by a testimony from the RAF Museum Cosford IT Manager. Judges also required details of a project James had worked on during his apprenticeship, which included the new digital signage located in the Museum’s Visitor Centre which keep visitors up to date with news and events as well as local travel and weather information and social media updates. Following this, James attended a formal interview with the judges to discuss the details of his project and day to day responsibilities and general IT related questions.

James Dermody, RAF Museum Apprentice said:

“I was thrilled to be Highly Commended and I am proud of what I have achieved in my past year at the Museum. I hope to continue proving myself and improving my skills at the Museum and contributing to the Museums future.”

Simon Humphries, RAF Museum IT Manager said:

“James is an excellent Apprentice and has shown great potential since he started with us. During his apprenticeship so far, James has worked on a variety of projects, successfully implementing a public facing digital signage system as well as inputting into the RAF Museum’s Centenary Project.

He is currently working on improving audio visual exhibits to enhance the visitor experience and is now responsible for all first line IT issues for the Cosford and Stafford sites. James has over performed to any expectations we had from a young IT Apprentice.”

The RAF Museum has run a successful apprenticeship scheme since 2005 for heritage aircraft engineers who have proved to be invaluable members of the Museum’s Conservation Centre team. James is the first IT Apprentice to work at Cosford, with his academic aspect provided by Arch Apprenticeships. Already 12 months into his 18 month placement, James has proved to be a source of enthusiastic, reliable and capable pair of extra hands, helping to deliver a better visitor experience.