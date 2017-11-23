Double Medal Success for Wenlock Spring

Wenlock Spring has added to their award winning credentials, taking home two medals at the prestigious British Bottlers’ Institute Awards.

Wenlock Spring came top in the Still water category taking the Gold, while Sparkling claimed a Silver – both for taste.

This is the sixth year that Shropshire-based Wenlock Spring has taken home multiple awards from this annual event, having been commended since 2011.

The BBI’s give drinks brands the opportunity to receive official recognition for the quality of their product. This year saw entries from around the globe submit their products to a panel of industry experts who blind tasted the submissions.

Matthew Orme, Director of Wenlock Spring, said: “The British Bottlers’ Institute awards are a fantastic platform for the industry as they drive forward innovation in sustainable packaging, and keep the industry striving towards producing premium products. Taste is paramount – and we are delighted to be recognised once again for the quality of our premium spring water.”

Wenlock Spring has built a strong reputation in the last 28 years for providing premium quality spring water. The second-generation family business, based at Wolverton, near Church Stretton, is a brand exclusively for hospitality. It’s still and sparkling spring water is available in stylish glass and PET – with a bottle size for every occasion and location.

Wenlock Spring water is sourced from a protected historic spring, dating back to 1086 which is located near the famous Wenlock Edge. The water filters naturally through the rock strata – giving it its unique blend of minerals, including calcium and selenium.