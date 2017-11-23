Building bridges thanks to experts from family-owned Shropshire firm

Experts from a family-owned Shropshire firm that specialises in ready mix concrete have found a new use for one of their products – building bridges.

The team at TG Concrete – part of the Tudor Griffiths Group – has been working in partnership with Dawnus Construction Limited, and their clients British Rail and Powys County Council, on a programme of bridge construction across the region.

General Manager Dave Morris said: “We’ve been using our coloured concrete product as part of this initiative, and the results have been absolutely fantastic.

“It’s the first time the product has been used in this way, and the innovative process requires us to pour the coloured concrete, let it set, and then contractors remove the outer rubber mould to leave an authentic-looking brick pattern on the surface.

“The method has given us a whole host of new ideas of how we could use the coloured concrete and how we can use this experience to benefit other customers in the future.”

Contractor Dawnus Construction Limited has been building new bridges over the railway line to help create easier access for farmers, and they ordered 750 cubic metres of pewter coloured concrete from Tudor Griffiths Group.

“The bridge using our coloured concrete is near the A470 at Talerddig, near Newtown in Powys, and we’re very pleased with the results of the work that’s been carried out,” said Mr Morris.

The coloured concrete range is just one of a wide and varied catalogue of products that the experts at TG Concrete have developed. They have also created a range of AgriCrete products specifically for agricultural clients which are designed to tackle the very specific challenges the industry faces.

Tudor Griffiths Group has 12 concrete plants covering the whole of Shropshire, Cheshire, and North and Mid Wales.

They specialise in high-quality concrete products including concrete that can be pumped or poured, concrete that will flow, concrete that is ultra high strength, or products that set rapidly or slowly.

Mr Morris said: “We’re proud of our dedicated and experienced staff here at TG Concrete, and it’s thanks to their skills and knowledge that we are able to constantly find new and surprising uses for the products we can supply.”