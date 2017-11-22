Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park to be lit by hundreds of lanterns in aid of Hope House Children’s Hospice

Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park will be lit by hundreds of twinkling lanterns this Saturday for an evening of family entertainment in aid of the county’s Hope House Children’s Hospice.

The Hope House Lantern Walk will take place on Saturday November 25th starting at 5pm. More than 500 people have already signed up.

The charity is hoping even more will come along to carry a lantern and walk 3,000 steps in the footsteps of brave children and families from Shropshire who rely on Hope House’s vital services.

Leading the procession will be the family of little Arthur Mullis, whose heart-breaking story is currently featuring in the Hope House fundraising and awareness campaign.

Hope House already raises more than £6 million every year – but sadly that enables them to help only one in every three families whose child dies every week in the local area. To ensure no family suffers alone Hope House urgently needs to raise more money and gain more support.

Arthur died suddenly in hospital when he was just two years old. Arthur’s family risked being torn apart by their grief. Hope House couldn’t stop Arthur dying, but they were able to give Arthur’s mum and dad, Alison and Nick, and his two sisters, Mia and Katie, time to say goodbye in their own time and in their own way. Hope House’s on-going support has enabled the family to put their shattered lives back together again and think of Arthur with happy thoughts.

Shropshire Celebrity Auctioneer Christina Trevanion will be walking with the Mullis family on Saturday night. A fantastic supporter of Hope House for many years, she is proud to be playing an active part in the #arthursstory campaign.

Christina, who lives near Whitchurch, praised Nick and Alison for their bravery in sharing their story about Arthur and highlighting Hope House’s urgent need for more money.

“It is a painful reality that somebody that we know will lose a child, and I for one would like them to have the support that Nick, Alison and their family have received from Hope House,” said Christina.

If you would like to join the Mullis family and Christina on Saturday evening you can register online at www.hopehouse.org.uk/events or at The Quarry from 4.30pm.

Each walker will receive a small lantern with a battery light, or is very welcome to design their own and bring it along. It is free to register and take part, but everyone is being asked to raise as much sponsorship as possible for Hope House to help ensure no family has to suffer the death of a child alone.