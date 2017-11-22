Shrewsbury gift-shop relocates to take advantage of increased footfall

Pretty Box Pink, a Shrewsbury-based gift shop, has relocated to a shop on St Mary’s Street in the town centre and in doing so, has experienced increased custom which it believes is due to Primark and M&S being nearby.

Legal support for the move was provided by Charlotte Nutting and the specialist leisure and hospitality team within FBC Manby Bowdler’s Shrewsbury-based commercial property department.

Established for four years, Pretty Box Pink was previously located on Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury but when the lease on the shop there came up for renewal, owner Karon Raines decided to consider a move – and she’s glad she did:

“Wyle Cop is a haven for independent retailers and it made sense for us to grow Pretty Box Pink’s Shrewsbury presence amongst like-minded businesses. However, when our lease was getting close to expiring, I was keen to explore what other areas of the town centre had to offer.

“The shop I’ve moved the business to is conveniently located on St Mary’s Street which not only benefits from high passing footfall, but which is also very nearby to the recently launched Primark store in the Darwin Shopping Centre and M&S out on Castle Street. I’m in no doubt that Primark in particular has brought more new people into Shrewsbury and that has meant, in turn, that small businesses like mine benefit too.”

Pretty Box Pink’s new location at 20 St Mary’s Street was previously a ladies’ clothes shop and required very little work to make it the gift company’s new home. The whole relocation process has, in fact, been relatively straightforward as Karon adds:

“There’s always a certain leap of faith when relocating an established business, so the fact that we were able to move straight into the new shop with minimal refurbishment certainly eased the process.

“The support, however, provided by Charlotte Nutting and her team at FBC Manby Bowdler was also a phenomenal help. She provided a straightforward approach to the task in hand and there was no time wasting. I’d have no hesitation recommending them to others.”

The creation of new jobs at Pretty Box Pink hasn’t been ruled out and as Charlotte Nutting adds, the business’s early experience of being in its new location bodes well for the future:

“Shrewsbury is blessed with a rich range of independent retailers and it’s easy to sometimes think that they operate up against the might of much larger retailers. However, as Karon has discovered, being close to somewhere like Primark, has allowed her business to flourish and I don’t doubt that its new home on St Mary’s Street will prove successful.

“Commercial property activity across the leisure and hospitality sectors in the town has been particularly buoyant in the last couple of years and the town’s unique mix of fine dining, specialist retailers and larger businesses has resulted in a really interesting portfolio of clients for me and the team to work on.”