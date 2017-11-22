New CEO appointed at arts and charity venue, The Hive in Shrewsbury

The Hive in Shrewsbury is excited to announce the appointment of its new CEO; Katie Jennings, who began the role on November 13th.

Having formerly worked for the Hive as Programmes and Projects Manager for 12 years and previously for other arts organisations in Shrewsbury and Bristol, Katie has a lot of experience in the arts and charity sector, as well as an in depth understanding of the Hive as an organisation and its work in the local community.

In her 12 years at the Hive as Programmes and Projects Manager, Katie has helped the organisation secure over £2.5 million in grant funding from diverse funding streams and has been involved with seeking support from other organisations, including The White Stuff Foundation and Youth Music, to help continue to fund the fantastic projects the Hive works on across Shropshire and the West Midlands with people living in challenging circumstances.

Katie Jennings, CEO said: “I feel so privileged to have this exciting new role for an organisation that I love and am passionate about.”

Alongside securing vital funding for the charity organisation, Katie has designed and managed many high-profile projects, including ‘Connect-Create’; which brought creative experiences to children and young people from Armed Forces families and Young Carers, ‘Youthful Landscapes’; a project which gave young people the opportunity to explore the rich landscape heritage of Shropshire through art and media, as well as many other successful projects.

Peter Pack, Board of Trustees for the Hive said: “We are thrilled to have Katie leading the Hive at this exciting time for the organization – her experience and passion for the role will really enable us to extend the range of our activities and the quality of our work.”

As well as the Hive’s charity projects, Katie has been heavily involved in programming the creative events and activities that take place for the public to attend at the Hive’s venue in Shrewsbury town centre, including its successful pottery, film-making and animation workshops plus its continually growing selection of folk gigs featuring internationally renowned musicians.

Katie Jennings added: “The Hive has an amazing team and I look forward to the next Hive adventure.”