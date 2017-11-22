Mobile speed camera to be introduced on B5063 at High Ercall

A new mobile speed enforcement site is to be introduced on the B5063 in High Ercall in response to concerns raised by local residents about the speed of vehicles travelling along the 30mph road.

The new site forms part of the Safer Roads Partnership’s Community Concern programme, which responds to community requests for speed enforcement. Local residents raised their concerns about the speed of traffic and asked for action to be taken.

Anna Higgins, Communications Manager at the Safer Roads Partnership said “We are launching a new community concern enforcement site in High Ercall to address the high level of concern in the local community. The speed data we collected in the area highlighted significant non-compliance with the speed limit; at least half of all drivers are exceeding the 30mph speed limit and 15% of vehicles travel above 36.5mph.*

“With a residential area nearby, residents are understandably concerned about the speed of traffic. We hope that the presence of a speed camera will encourage drivers to change their behaviour and drive at a lower, safer speed. This will help to improve the quality of life for people living in the area and improve the safety of the road for all those who use it.”

Speed data will be collected while the site is in operation to assess the impact upon traffic speed and driver behaviour.

The Safer Roads Partnership is part of West Mercia Police and Warwickshire Police and works with partner agencies to reduce casualties and make the roads safer across Herefordshire, Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, Warwickshire and Worcestershire through targeted communication, education and training together with enforcement.