Match Report: Bury 1 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town suffered a shock defeat at the hands of relegation threatened Bury last night.

Full-back Greg Leigh struck in the 56th minute to ensure that Shrewsbury Town suffer their second league defeat of the season.

Paul Hurst made two changes from the side that beat Rotherham United 2-1 at the weekend. Louis Dodds replaced Abu Ogogo who is suspended, and Carlton Morris was drafted in for Alex Rodman.

Shrewsbury Town had an early call for a penalty turned down. Former Coventry City defender Nathan Cameron appeared to upend Stefan Payne, but the referee waved away the protests.

Bury may be rooted to the bottom, but they demonstrated a number of qualities. Grey Leigh’s fierce cross was aimed towards Michael Smith, but Omar Beckles prevented a goal scoring opportunity.

Then, Michael Smith attacked an in-swinging free-kick, but Dean Henderson never looked in danger of conceding.

Bury were enjoying the lion’s share of possession. Former Shrewsbury Town transfer target Jay O’Shea saw his 25 yard strike narrowly go over the crossbar.

Joe Riley almost gifted his ex club the lead. His misplaced pass was collected by Michael Smith – but Dean Henderson managed to block the effort.

Despite Bury’s dominance, the visitors were presented with a golden chance to break the deadlock. Former Celtic goalkeeper Leonardo Fasan bundled over Carlton Morris inside the box, and a penalty was awarded. However, Shaun Whalley’s spot-kick crashed against the post, and Stefan Payne somehow volleyed the rebounded over.

Bury continued to press forward in the second half. Mihai Dobre turned possession over to Rohan Ince, whose rasping shot narrowly missed the target.

The home side deservedly took the lead in the 56th minute. Greg Leigh weaved his way past a number of Salop players, before calming slotting the ball beyond Dean Henderson.

Bury were buoyed by the opening goal, and went in search for a second. Jay O’Shea latched onto Rohan Ince’s through ball, but he could only fire at the Town keeper.

Shrewsbury improved as the half wore on. Jon Nolan’s drive was brilliantly clawed away by Leonardo Fasan, whilst Stefan Payne strayed into an offside position for the rebound.

Town’s final chance for an equaliser fell to Aristote Nsiala, but his attempt was denied by Leonardo Fasan.

Shrewsbury’s lead at the top is reduced to one point, whilst Bury still remain at the foot of the table. Town are at home to Bradford on Saturday, whilst Bury visit Northampton.

Attendance: 3,055 (455 Towns fans)

Team Line Ups:

Bury: (4-2-3-1)

38. Fasan, 3. Leigh, 27. Cameron, 6. O’Connell, 14. Edwards, 30. Ince, 18. Laurent, 21. Dobre (78), 26. O’Shea, 33. Bunn (51), 29. Smith (92)

Subs: 4. Tutte, 7. Maguire (51), 11. Ajose, 12. Williams (78), 13. Reilly (92), 15. Aldred, 42. Maloney

Subs Not Used: 4. Tutte, 11. Ajose, 15. Aldred, 42. Maloney

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-1-1)

1. Henderson, 6. Beckles, 22. Nsiala, 5. Sadler, 2. Riley, 45. Payne, 20. Nolan, 4. Godfrey, 7. Whalley, 10. Dodds, 9. C. Morris

Subs: 11. Gnahoua (80), 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis (66), 15. MacGillivray, 16. B. Morris, 17. Adams, 39. Shelis

Subs Not Used: 13. Bolton, 15. MacGillivray, 16. B. Morris, 17. Adams, 39. Shelis

Other League One Results:

Blackpool 1 – 1 Gillingham

Bradford 1 – 2 Scunthorpe

Charlton 2 – 1 Rochdale

MK Dons 1 – 1 Southend

Oldham 0 – 0 AFC Wimbledon

Oxford 2 – 4 Blackburn

Peterborough 2 – 1 Portsmouth

Plymouth 2 – 0 Northampton

Walsall 4 – 2 Fleetwood

Wigan 3 – 0 Doncaster

Report by: Ryan Hillback