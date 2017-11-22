Jane joins the family team at Martin-Kaye Solicitors

Lawyers at a Telford legal firm have welcomed a new face to their growing family law team.

Jane Tinsley has joined the family department at Martin-Kaye Solicitors, in Euston Way, after a parental career break.

She had previously worked for many years at a large law firm in Shropshire and the wider Midlands, and she is delighted to be returning to the legal world.

“I specialise exclusively in family law, and have extensive experience in all areas of the sector including divorce, separation, resolution of finances, disputes concerning children, and cohabitation disputes and agreements.

“This is a great opportunity for me to join a forward-thinking and progressive law firm that has a good reputation for the high-quality advice it delivers, and I’m looking forward to working with such a close-knit team and helping clients to resolve the issues they are facing.

“I’m committed to resolving matters efficiently and amicably for clients, and I’m confident my experience will help me to find practical solutions that make a positive difference.”

Jane qualified as a legal executive in 1998 and as a solicitor in 2003, and her appointment makes her the latest addition to a family law team that’s constantly growing.

Gemma Himsworth, who is Martin-Kaye’s head of family law, said she was very pleased to welcome Jane to the firm, as her wide-ranging experience would be a real asset.

“We’re a growing team that has worked hard to develop the reputation we now have, and it’s always a pleasure to see new lawyers fitting in so well – Jane is already a valued member of our department.”

Martin-Kaye’s family law team are members of Resolution – a national organisation of family lawyers who are committed to non-confrontational divorce, separation, and other family problems.

“Our aim is to avoid court disputes wherever possible, particularly where children are involved, and we encourage a conciliatory approach so everyone can move forward with their lives,” said Mrs Himsworth.