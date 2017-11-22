Drivers delayed following two collisions in Shrewsbury

Drivers faced delays in north Shrewsbury this afternoon following two separate collisions.

The first collision happened on Robertson Way at around 3.22pm and involved two cars.

One woman was treated for shock with no serious injuries reported.

A second collision involving a car and a motorcycle happened in Spring Gardens at around 4.50pm.

Emergency services including Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene.

One fire crew from Shrewsbury made both the vehicles safe.

Traffic was reported to be very heavy in the area backing up to Heathgates roundabout and along St Michael Street.