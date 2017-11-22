Appeal to help find missing Ketley man

Police officers are appealing to the local community to help find a missing man from Ketley.

Huw Powell was last seen leaving his home in Ketley Park Road at around 9.15am yesterday (Tuesday, 21 November) but did not return home.

There was a brief sighting of him in Wellington yesterday around 2pm, seen near Morrisons.

The 61-year-old is described as white, around 6ft tall, of slim build, and with grey hair. He was thought to be wearing a cream coloured scarf, blue coat, jeans and blue baseball cap.

He has been known to visit other locations around Telford and the Wrekin area.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who sees Huw or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or the Missing People Charity on 116 000.