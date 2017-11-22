100% job success rate for Shrewsbury College students

Beauty Therapies and Hospitality and Catering students who achieved their qualifications from Shrewsbury College, London Road Campus, in summer 2017; have excelled in their first steps after education.

The fifteen Level 3 students studying Beauty Therapy and Complementary Therapy, and the nine Level 3 students studying Professional Cookery have all acquired jobs in their fields and are on their way to a successful career doing what they love.

The successful students have achieved their new jobs in a variety of places; from one of the many suitable Shrewsbury businesses, to big ventures in London, to starting their own business.

Beauty Therapies students learn a wide range of treatments during their study time, including body massage, hot stones, anatomy and more. The on-site Hair and Beauty Training Academy gives students the chance to gain valuable experience by performing these treatments on clients.

Lucy Wilde, 21, who has gained a Level 3 Diploma in Complimentary Therapies, secured her job after a positive two week work placement. She is now a Beauty Therapist at Evolve Hair and Beauty Salon in Shrewsbury. Lucy said: “I loved my time at Shrewsbury College, it’s a great place to learn. My teachers Mel Poutney and Kelly Hodgkiss encouraged and inspired me every day and I’m so thankful to them for helping me find my perfect job. Mel had faith in me for my work placement with Evolve and that instilled a confidence in me that helped me perform my best to secure a job.

“In the future I would like to broaden my skills and become a versatile employee by training as a Hair Stylist. I would definitely study a Hairdressing apprenticeship at Shrewsbury College to get there.”

Professional Cookery students cover areas that include, kitchen skills, classic cuts and bakery. Plus the added benefit of being able to put their newly learnt skills into practice at Origins – the college restaurant that is open to the public and has an AA rosette highly commended. The food at Origins is prepared and served by students, giving them a good practising platform and real-life experience.

Abbi Lycett, 21, is a Chef de Partie at Tredwells, a Marcus Wareing restaurant in London’s West End. After studying at Shrewsbury College and gaining her Level 3 Diploma in Professional Cookery, Abbi wanted to go further afield and she successfully applied for a job in London. She commented: “I wouldn’t have got this job without everything I learnt at college, or the encouragement from Senior Chef Lecturer, Dan Gibbons. The way service is run and taught at Origins is just like the service in London restaurants.

“Going forward, I’m hoping to progress within the kitchen. I’ve already been promoted in the three months I’ve been there; so I’m excited to see what the future holds for me.”

Jackie Swan, Curriculum leader for both Beauty Therapies and Hospitality and Catering said: ““We are delighted that our last cohort of Level 3 Professional Chefs and beauty Therapy students have all gained employment as a result of studying with us at Shrewsbury College. Our students are trained to industry standards in our commercial salon and restaurant, which allows for them to develop and practice outstanding vocational and employability skills. I’m very proud of all the hard work put in by the students and teachers.”

Aiming for more successfully employed students in summer 2018, Dan Gibbons, has set up two prestigious work placements for two of his students. Corbyn Gilham and Jack Kirby have been given the opportunity to go to Lainston House in Winchester and The Cliffe at Dinham in Ludlow. They will spend an alternating week in each, learning from the two very different, yet equally valuable environments.