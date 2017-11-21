Woman suffers neck and wrist injuries during robbery in Telford

Detectives in Telford are appealing for information after a woman was robbed in Telford on Monday.

The incident happened between 2.30pm and 2.50pm in Tee Lake Boulevard, when a woman in her 50s is reported to have been approached by an unknown man.

The man is reported to have got out of a black car and walked up to the victim before grabbing her scarf and taking her watch, causing injuries to the victim’s neck and wrist in the process.

Det Sgt Rondel of Telford CID said: “We’re thankful that the victim was not seriously injured but it was an understandably distressing ordeal for her.

“Officers attended the scene and are continuing to conduct a number of enquiries across the area as investigations continue.

“The man has been described as Asian, around 5’9” tall with a muscular build and aged in his 20s.

“He is believed to have been wearing a black hooded top with the hood worn up, with dark coloured, loose-fitting jeans and black trainers.

“We are appealing to any members of the public who witnessed the incident to contact us, or anybody who saw a black car being driven suspiciously in the area and driving off in the direction of Shawbirch Island.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident number 453s of 20 November.