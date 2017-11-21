Shropshire man charged with 16 child sex offences

A former teacher at a school in Telford, today appeared in court charged with 16 child sex offences.

Timothy Moule has been charged with one count of child abduction, six counts of making indecent images, five counts of voyeurism, two counts of taking indecent images and two counts of causing a child to watch or look at an image of sexual activity.

He was charged yesterday afternoon (Monday 20 November) and remanded in custody.

Appearing at Walsall Magistrates Court today he denied the charges. An application for bail was refused and he will next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on December 19.

The 46-year-old from Shropshire was first arrested on 24 April 2017 by detectives following an allegation of child abduction on a 14-year-old boy from Wolverhampton.

Following an investigation by West Mercia Police and West Midlands Police, Mr Moule has now been charged with a further 15 offences.

Officers have worked closely with Telford & Wrekin Council and the school throughout the investigation.